PR officers disburse ration among sweepers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Setting an example to follow, Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division officers disbursed ration among sweepers by purchasing it on a self-help basis.

PR sources said on Tuesday that the divisional officers bought the ration for sweepers and delivered it to them at their workplaces.

They stated that the ration was distributed among them at Cantt Railway Station, Railway Hospital and DS office.

PR Divisional Superintendent, Hamad Hassan Mirza, Deputy DS, Saima Bashir and other officers contributed for the noble cause, the sources concluded.