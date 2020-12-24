PR officials inspects track from Lodhran to Khanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Ahead of Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR) scheduled visit, Multan Division officials inspected track from Lodhran to Khanpur.

Divisional Engineer-III Chaudhary Nasir Hanif, along with his team inspected the track and issued directions to the staff to strengthening the passengers safety, says a release issued here on Thursday.

He checked station buildings, railways bridges, crossings and all other engineering related works.