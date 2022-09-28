UrduPoint.com

PR Officials Works Round The Clock For Repairing Of Railway Tracks: DS Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 07:14 PM

PR officials works round the clock for repairing of railway tracks: DS Sukkur

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways, Sukkur Division, Tariq Latif on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Railways restored traffic between Sukkur and rest of the country from first week of the October 2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways, Sukkur Division, Tariq Latif on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Railways restored traffic between Sukkur and rest of the country from first week of the October 2022.

Talking to a delegation, he told that under the supervision of Railways Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, all officers and staff were working round the clock for repairing and maintenance of railway tracks damaged due to floods in Sindh and Balochistan.

He said"Pakistan Railways is providing free services for carrying relief goods for early rehabilitation of flood affectees."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Flood Khawaja Saad Rafique Traffic Sukkur October All From

Recent Stories

Quota of special persons in employment to be imple ..

Quota of special persons in employment to be implemented in toto: DC

2 minutes ago
 Typhoid preventive campaign from Oct 3

Typhoid preventive campaign from Oct 3

2 minutes ago
 Fesco providing modern medical facilities to emplo ..

Fesco providing modern medical facilities to employees

2 minutes ago
 NA speaker for increasing Pakistan's agri exports

NA speaker for increasing Pakistan's agri exports

2 minutes ago
 DC, DPO appraise relief activities of Rescue1122 i ..

DC, DPO appraise relief activities of Rescue1122 in emergency situations

2 minutes ago
 Resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated: COAS

Resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated: COAS

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.