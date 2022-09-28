PR officials works round the clock for repairing of railway tracks: DS Sukkur

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways, Sukkur Division, Tariq Latif on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Railways restored traffic between Sukkur and rest of the country from first week of the October 2022

Talking to a delegation, he told that under the supervision of Railways Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, all officers and staff were working round the clock for repairing and maintenance of railway tracks damaged due to floods in Sindh and Balochistan.

He said"Pakistan Railways is providing free services for carrying relief goods for early rehabilitation of flood affectees."