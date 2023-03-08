PR organizes medical camp for porters, staffers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division held a medical camp for diagnosing ailments of porters and employees through different tests at the Railway Hospital.

Divisional Medical Officer Dr Abdul Sami examined the employees and advised them some tests, including diabetes and cholesterol.

He prescribed medicines to them after going through the reports and examination, a news release on Wednesday said.