PR outgoing CEO lauds role of workers for revival of Railways

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aftab Akbar has lauded the role of railway workers for successful efforts to revive the department.

Addressing a farewell ceremony, organised by the labour union at the Railways Diesel Shed in his honour here on Thursday, the CEO said that workers' share in efforts for running the Railways was 90 per cent and officers' share was 10 per cent in it.

He said that summary for upgradation of scales from one to 16 and 25 per cent technical allowance for the workers of Diesel Shed, gang men and workshop had been sent to the Railways ministry for approval.

The PR CEO promised that relationship with railway workers would remain intact even after retirement.

Later, Railway workers leaders paid tribute to the CEO over his services for the Railways, as he is going to retire on Sept 15 after completion of 35 years of service.

Prominent personalities including Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema MNA, PTI Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, Zaheer Chaudhry MPA and others attended the ceremony.