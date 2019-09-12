UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Outgoing CEO Lauds Role Of Workers For Revival Of Railways

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

PR outgoing CEO lauds role of workers for revival of Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aftab Akbar has lauded the role of railway workers for successful efforts to revive the department.

Addressing a farewell ceremony, organised by the labour union at the Railways Diesel Shed in his honour here on Thursday, the CEO said that workers' share in efforts for running the Railways was 90 per cent and officers' share was 10 per cent in it.

He said that summary for upgradation of scales from one to 16 and 25 per cent technical allowance for the workers of Diesel Shed, gang men and workshop had been sent to the Railways ministry for approval.

The PR CEO promised that relationship with railway workers would remain intact even after retirement.

Later, Railway workers leaders paid tribute to the CEO over his services for the Railways, as he is going to retire on Sept 15 after completion of 35 years of service.

Prominent personalities including Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema MNA, PTI Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, Zaheer Chaudhry MPA and others attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab From Share Labour

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

36 minutes ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

1 hour ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

1 hour ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

1 hour ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.