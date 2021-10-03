UrduPoint.com

PR Outsources Commercial Management Of Nine Trains In Fair Bidding Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 06:10 PM

PR outsources commercial management of nine trains in fair bidding process

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways had outsourced the commercial management of nine trains to private parties under public private partnership through fair and transparent bidding process during the tenure of the incumbent government.

The basic purpose to outsource the trains were to provide better facilities to the passengers and generate more revenue for the department, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Pakistan Railways privatized the trains included Mehr Express, Fareed Express, Faiz Ahmad Faiz Express, Jinnah Express, Mehran Express, Badar Express, Sir Syed Express, Ghauri Express, Mianwali Express, he added.

He said the companies which took the commercial management of the trains included S. Jamil and Co. (Pvt) Limited, PRACS, Raas Logistic, As Enterprises, AA Enterprises and SSR Group.

The official said the trains had been awarded through transparent procedure of tendering under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules through advertisement in the leading newspapers.

He said only those trains were awarded whose bids had been received over and above the Pakistan Railways earning.

The official said the trains had been awarded with the objective to increase earning and reduce losses of Pakistan Railways, improve cleanness and provide better food facilities to passengers To a question, he said Pakistan Railways was planning to outsource its hospitals in the country to upgrade, expand and rehabilitate them under the public-private partnership.

He said the department had organized a road-show to attract the private sector to join the government in its efforts for improving and upgrading health services in railway hospitals.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Mianwali Government

Recent Stories

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

2 hours ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

2 hours ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

2 hours ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.