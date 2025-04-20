PR Overhauls 33 Diesel Electric Locomotives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Railways has completed special repairs of around 33 diesel electric locomotives and rehabilitated 36 German coach shells with bogies over the past three years.
Talking to APP an official from the Ministry of Railways said that the work was carried out at the Pakistan Locomotive Factory in Risalpur — the country’s only locomotive manufacturing facility, commissioned in 1993.
The factory has an annual production capacity of 25 locomotives on a single-shift basis and spans 257 acres, including a 100-acre factory and a 157-acre residential colony.
In addition to locomotive repairs, the factory has rehabilitated 200 BG-64 bogies and conducted special repairs on 15 AGE-30 class diesel electric locomotives under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
The special repairs of 100 newer locomotives are currently in progress. The official also said that production of 230 ZBKC wagons is underway, including 115 Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) ZBKC units under the 800 HCW project and 20 Brake Vans (BV) already completed.
Manufacturing of the remaining 115 Completely Knocked Down (CKD) ZBKC wagons is in progress.
Pakistan Locomotive Factory is also manufacturing spare parts for other divisions of Pakistan Railways using in-house technology, reverse engineering, and design modifications to meet operational requirements.
Moreover, rehabilitation of 500 BG-64 economy class coaches is currently ongoing, the official added.
On land management, the official said that Pakistan Railways leases its land through open auctions under the Railway Property & Land Rules, 2023, approved by the Federal Cabinet.
The efforts to generate non-fare revenue are being spearheaded by Real Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways.
To date, 14,042 acres of railway land have been leased out for various purposes through competitive bidding, generating Rs. 13.547 billion in revenue over the last five financial years.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with contraband5 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Christian community on Easter5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends warm Easter greetings, praises Christian community’s role in nation-building5 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan organizes online session "Educational Priorities in Tharparkar"5 minutes ago
-
Railways takes stringent measures to improve hygiene standards at major stations5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi ambassador to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation5 minutes ago
-
PR overhauls 33 diesel electric locomotives5 minutes ago
-
PFA ramps up operations against adulteration: DG15 minutes ago
-
Over 100 shops sealed over encroachment15 minutes ago
-
Libraries present deserted look as book reading habit declines in Capital16 minutes ago
-
KP to include major transplant surgeries in Sehat Card25 minutes ago
-
Man shot at, injured by motorcyclist36 minutes ago