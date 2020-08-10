PR Peshawar arranges train safety workshop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Peshawar Division on Monday arranged a train safety workshop for workers at Jand Railway Station.

Aim of the train safety workshop was to give orientation to workers about needed preventive measures to decrease chances of mishaps and to give them orientation about importance of safety rules.

Addressing the workshop, Divisional Transportation Officer, Tahir Marwat stressed for strict observance of safety rules and said that it was our collective responsibility to abide by safety procedures and avoid mishaps adding it would not only help protect national property but would also save precious lives.

He also urged railway police to create awareness among people about precautions to cross railways tracks and help authorities in minimising chances of accidents on unmanned level crossings.