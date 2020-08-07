UrduPoint.com
PR Police Apprehend Three Trespassers In Multan Division

Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:56 PM

Railways Police detained three motorcyclist for trespassing crossing at different places in Multan division following directions of Divisional Superintendent, Shoaib Adil

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Railways Police detained three motorcyclist for trespassing crossing at different places in Multan division following directions of Divisional Superintendent, Shoaib Adil.

Under Motor Vehicles Ordinance, Railways Police Station Bahawalpur arrested one Mehtab riding a motorcycle no MMK-9481 for trespassing from Railway yard near Lodhran Railway Station besides seizing his motorcycle at arrival of a goods train.

In another development, Sama Satha police apprehended a violator Muhammad Shahid who was riding a bike no BRN 9610 and tried to cross closed level crossing.

A third motorcyclist Muhammad Shafiq was caught trespassing by Khanpur Police.

In a statement DS Railways, Shoaib Adil said that trespassers who cross track without level will be dealt strictly as per law.

He stated that they won't be spared at any cost.

