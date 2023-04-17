UrduPoint.com

PR Police Arrest Three Accused For Damaging, Stealing Railways Track In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PR police arrest three accused for damaging, stealing railways track in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The railways police arrested three accused for allegedly damaging the railway line's track at Mardan bypass in Mardan district and recovered 84 feet of track worth Rs150,000 from their possession.

According to the spokesman of Railways Department, accused Asif Nawaz, Luqman Khan and Falak Niaz were apprehended from Rashakai town in Nowshera district after recovery of gas cutting kit, cylinder and stolen railways track's parts.

A case has been registered against the accused at Railways Police Station Mardan and investigation started.

