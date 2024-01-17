PR police arrested 3,913 people over crimes against Railways properties in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Railways Police registered 3,401 cases and arrested 3,913 individuals in 2023 over crimes against the Railways properties.

According to the performance report, issued here on Wednesday, notable achievements include recovery of Rs.40.77 million worth of stolen railway property, clearance of 161.226 acres of illegally occupied land, and successful crackdown on drug-dealers and smugglers, resulting in recovery of 118-kg drugs and 923 bottles of liquor.

Specifically, 1,047 arrests were made and 800 cases were filed against those involved in theft, while 927 cases were registered against illegal encroachments on Railways land, leading to the arrest of 973 individuals. A joint operation successfully got vacated 161.226 acres of Railways land, comprising commercial, agricultural and residential properties.

The Railways Police also took action against drug-related offenses, with 200 cases registered and 202 individuals arrested, resulting in the recovery of significant quantities of illicit substances.

Moreover, 74 cases were filed against illegal hawkers on trains and platforms, generating a fine of Rs 21,000 for the national treasury.

The Help Centres of Railways Police established at major railway stations played a crucial role, ensuring the safe return of 87 missing boys and 92 girls. Additionally, 310 runaway boys, 190 girls, and 47 women were handed over to their families or welfare institutions, and lost passenger bags and luggage worth around Rs. 20.1 million were successfully returned.

Under the leadership of the incumbent IG Railways Police, the force's outstanding performance in 2023 surpassed the previous year's accomplishments. The increased number of registered cases reflects the dedication and effectiveness of the Railways Police in implementing disciplinary measures to curb crimes on trains and railway stations.