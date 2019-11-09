UrduPoint.com
PR Police Authorised For Taking Action Against Flammable Carriers

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said the PR police had been authorised to register cases against carriers of flammable, stoves or cylinders in trains

Addressing a press conference here, he said that alone train guard was not sufficient as passengers quarrelled with him if he objected on having any flammable material.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that alone train guard was not sufficient as passengers quarrelled with him if he objected on having any flammable material.

He said that 75 people passed away in the train burning incident at Liaqatpur, Rahimyar Khan.

"DNA tests of the bodies had been completed and DNA test only two families had been left as one family was in abroad and the other had refused to make the test," he added.

He appreciated the staff for completing forensic report with hardwork and dedication.

