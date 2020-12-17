UrduPoint.com
PR Police Holds Flag March

Thu 17th December 2020

PR Police holds flag march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) held a flag march to show its force, from PR Police Lines to Railway Station here on Thursday.

PR Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) Malik M Attique led the march, while a number of police officers and soldiers participated in it.

PRP special commandos and police squads also participated in the march.

The march also passed through the PR headquarters, workshops division and Mayo Gardens.

On the occasion, the AIG said that protection of lives and belongings of the passengers was top priority of the PRP, whereas Railways installations would also be protected. He said that the security arrangements were being improved on the direction of PRP IG Arif Nawaz.

More Stories From Pakistan

