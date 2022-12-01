PR Police introduces modern e-police post mobile application

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Police successfully launched modern e-police post mobile application (app) to access the record of criminals.

According to the PRP sources here on Thursday, the application was developed with the help of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and interconnected with the criminals' record of other police services including Punjab and Sindh police.

The app would help police officers and staff to easily check the movement of suspects at railway stations,criminals traveling by trains and trace theft and fake number plates vehicles around railway stations.

The PRP trained 20 employees to operate the application,sources added.