PR Police Observe Shuhada-e-Police Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

PR Police observe Shuhada-e-Police Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police organized a special programme on Sunday to commemorate "Youm e Shuhada e Police" Police Martyrs Day at PR Police Lines here.

Quran Khawani for the martyrs of railway police were arranged in which SP Railways Lahore division Shahid Nawaz also participated.

On the direction of the PR Police IG Wajid Zia, special ceremonies were also organised at all railway divisions and SPs of the concerned divisions laid floral wreaths on the graves of the Shuhada and offered Fateha. They also distributed gifts among the children of Shuhada of the PR Police.

PR Police DIG Operations Azhar Rashid Khan announced educational scholarships and jobs on quota for children of Shuhada.

