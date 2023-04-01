UrduPoint.com

PR Police Seize Rs2.20 Million Fake Currency; Arrest Four Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railway Police have seized Rs2.20 million fake Currency concealed in shoes and arrested four accused.

According to Railways Police, the fake currency notes of Rs1,000 and Rs5000 amounting to Rs2.20 million was hided in large shoes by three passengers travelling through Rehman Baba Express Train from Peshawar to Karachi.

On identification of the arrested smugglers, another accused was also apprehended from Khyber tribal district.

The accused identified are Aamir Sadeeq resident of Karachi, Wali Khan of Quetta, Mehmood of district Pasheen Balochistan and ringleader Mazhar Shah belonged to Khyber.

Case has been registered against all the accused under the relevant law and investigation was started.

