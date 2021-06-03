PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

Pakistan Railway Police has initiated strict action over violation of corona SOPs and registered case against a private wedding hall of PR's Mayo Gardens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railway Police has initiated strict action over violation of corona SOPs and registered case against a private wedding hall of PR's Mayo Gardens.

According to PR Police spokesperson on Thursday, a case under Section 144 and 6/7 Corona Control Act was registered against seven persons including contractor of the Delight Event Complex.

Accused Sikandar, Sanaullah, Mohammad Yasir, Asghar and Waheed were arrested for violating the SOPs, while marriage hall contractor Hamid Riaz and his son Haseeb Riaz fled the scene. The police was trying to find the fugitives.

PR Police SP Malik M Attique said that violation of Corona SOPs can cause the virus to spread in Mayo Gardens area, and warned of further action in case more violations would be noted.