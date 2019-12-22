UrduPoint.com
PR Police To Pay Salaries Of Christian Staff Before Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:50 PM

PR Police to pay salaries of Christian staff before Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police will pay salaries to all its Christian staff before December 25 so that they can celebrate their special festival of Christmas.

PR police sources said here on Sunday that DIG Operations Railways Police Azhar Rasheed Khan had directed all SPs to ensure payment of salaries to the Christian staff before Christmas.

The police officers have also been directed to join the Christmas celebrations with the Christian families and felicitate them with gifts.

The Railways police have been directed to tighten the security of churches and other religious places on Christmas.

