Open Menu

PR, Private Housing Society Inaugurate Railway Underpass At Gujjar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PR, private housing society inaugurate railway underpass at Gujjar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A private housing society Gujjar Khan and Pakistan Railways (PR) in a collaborative effort have inaugurated railway underpass in the society here Sunday as an alternative plan for the movement of trains during the construction work.

According to the housing society's official, during the construction of the railway track underpass in Gujjar Khan, all the trains will be kept on the alternative track so that the railway passengers will not face any problem.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Divisional Executive Engineer Mohammad Imran said that the construction work of the alternative track will be completed in the next 45 days.

He congratulated the management of the housing society and said that the alternative track had been started for the construction of the railway underpass.

At this time, the housing society is the best project in the Potohar Region and in terms of development, this society ranks among the leading housing societies, he said and added that under the policy of Pakistan Railways, an alternative railway track would be built which would be completed in 30 to 45 days and after the completion of the track, the construction of the underpass would be started by the housing society.

Addressing the ceremony, Project Director Brigadier Muhammad Mahmood Azam said that it was very difficult to come here 8 months ago and to visit various sections of the project site.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Rawalpindi SITE Sunday All Best Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

31 minutes ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

2 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

2 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

5 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

17 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

19 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

19 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan