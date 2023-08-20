PR, private housing society inaugurate railway underpass at Gujjar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A private housing society Gujjar Khan and Pakistan Railways (PR) in a collaborative effort have inaugurated railway underpass in the society here Sunday as an alternative plan for the movement of trains during the construction work.

According to the housing society's official, during the construction of the railway track underpass in Gujjar Khan, all the trains will be kept on the alternative track so that the railway passengers will not face any problem.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Divisional Executive Engineer Mohammad Imran said that the construction work of the alternative track will be completed in the next 45 days.

He congratulated the management of the housing society and said that the alternative track had been started for the construction of the railway underpass.

At this time, the housing society is the best project in the Potohar Region and in terms of development, this society ranks among the leading housing societies, he said and added that under the policy of Pakistan Railways, an alternative railway track would be built which would be completed in 30 to 45 days and after the completion of the track, the construction of the underpass would be started by the housing society.

Addressing the ceremony, Project Director Brigadier Muhammad Mahmood Azam said that it was very difficult to come here 8 months ago and to visit various sections of the project site.