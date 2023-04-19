PR Professionalism: Police hands over cash, mobile phone to passenger

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Police set an example of professionalism and honesty by returning cash Rs 300,000, mobile phone and other precious documents to a passenger who had lost it during the journey.

According to Railways official sources, a passenger namely Javed Iqbal was traveling by 11-Up Hazara Express and he lost his bag, containing cash Rs 300,000, mobile phone and some important documents. Railways Police traced the bag and handed Rs 300,000, mobile phone and other documents, over to Javed Iqbal. The passenger thanked ASI Farooq Ahmed (Shorkot Cantt) for extending matchless cooperation.