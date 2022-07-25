PR rebuts news regarding 'payments to pensioners without verification'

Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday strongly rejected the news circulating on social media that payments to the pensioners were made without verification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday strongly rejected the news circulating on social media that payments to the pensioners were made without verification.

The PR spokesperson, in a news statement, said the institution had a foolproof system for payment of salaries and pensions as every retired employee had to show his presence in the concerned office before commencement of pension.

Highlighting the process of pension disbursement, he said that pension paid through banks had their own verification system to countercheck the record provided by the pensioner to Pakistan Railways.

He maintained that the concerned banks verified the pensioners through biometric system.

He added that to ensure the disbursement of the pension salaries in a transparent manner the pensioners had to submit the life and no marriage certificate twice in a year in case of family pension.

He said that Pakistan Railway verified the record of more than 76 thousand pensioners this year and the remaining verification process would be completed by August 15.