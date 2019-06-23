UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Recently Accidents Reasons Revealed

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:48 PM

PR recently accidents reasons revealed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) The reason for increasing accidents in Pakistan railway has been come to the surface. Allegedly General Manager Railway, Aftab Akbar has deliberately hided the reasons of different faults in railway tracks to malign Minister for Railway.It has been revealed in the investigation reports that owing to political differences with Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, GM Railways deliberately not disclosed the faults in railway tracks which caused the recent fatal accidents.

GM Railways also manhandled media persons on inquiring about the reasons of recent accidents which caused human and property losses.Recently four bogies of Pakistan Railway have derailed 4km away from Lahore Railway station.

No causality was occurred in this incident because the speed of train was very slow. Inner sources stated that General Manger already known the track condition was faulty and he did not mention the condition of this track.

When media persons asked question to Aftab he hasn't responded and misbehave with them.Three drivers of the Pakistan Railways (PR) have lost their lives and a guard was injured when a passenger train rammed into a coal-laden goods train about 2km away from the Hyderabad railway station.

Three bogies of the freight train were derailed but none of Jinnah Express's bogies were derailed though its engine was destroyed. A section of the railway track was damaged.It clearly mentioned in the investigative report that General Manager Aftab Akbar was the responsible of to update the signals of Railway track but he totally unaware of this incident and committed a criminal negligence.

It also stated in the report that GM Aftab has also involved in immoral activities and he totally ignored his professional duties.When "Online" contacted to Aftab Akbar to take his viewpoint on this news story he hasn't given any answer. He even not gave the answer of text message in this respect.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Pakistan Railway Hyderabad Criminals Media From General Motors

Recent Stories

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

33 minutes ago

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.