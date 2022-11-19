PR Recovers Undelivered Pension Amount From Banks
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways successfully recovered an undelivered pension amount of Rs 1.42 billion from banks after mutual understanding and verification.
According to the PR sources here on Saturday, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiqueappreciated the recovery team.
The minister expressed his determination that each penny of the railways would be secured.