PR reduces fare by 30% for three days of Eid ul Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced a 30 percent discount in train fares for three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a spokesman, the discount would also be on the fares of 'Thal Express' which has been recently resumed in collaboration with a private company.

This passenger train runs from Rawalpindi to Multan.

The management of 'Sir Syed' Express, Rawalpindi and Karachi train has also announced special discount in the fares. The passengers can avail 40 percent discount on the tickets for May 2.

The Railways has announced that the cut in fares has been announced as per routine on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.