UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Regularises 36 Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

PR regularises 36 employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) has regularised services of 36 employees, who were working on the PM package in the Railways Lahore division.

According to the Railways official sources, a committee was formed on the orders of Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Muhammad Nasir Khalili for looking into the cases of temporary employees and regularising their services.

Children of the employees who died on-duty from 2013 to 2015 had been given jobs in the Railways, and now they have been regularised.

The PR regularised 11 employees of Electrical Department, 10 of Transportation, 12 of Mechanical, two of General Administration and one employee of the Medical Department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Died Nasir 2015 From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Al Qasimi Publications releases French translation ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed naming as &#039;Man of Humanity& ..

32 minutes ago

Court orders FIA not to harass Shehbaz Sharif, Ham ..

57 minutes ago

President lauds govt’s decision to engage with d ..

1 hour ago

50,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi develops strategy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.