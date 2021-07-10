PR regularises 36 employees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) has regularised services of 36 employees, who were working on the PM package in the Railways Lahore division.

According to the Railways official sources, a committee was formed on the orders of Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Muhammad Nasir Khalili for looking into the cases of temporary employees and regularising their services.

Children of the employees who died on-duty from 2013 to 2015 had been given jobs in the Railways, and now they have been regularised.

The PR regularised 11 employees of Electrical Department, 10 of Transportation, 12 of Mechanical, two of General Administration and one employee of the Medical Department.