PR reinstall fallen Telecom polls from Kaloorkot to Piplan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) reinstalled Telecom polls from Kaloorkot to Piplan Section which had fallen due to thunderstorm here on Thursday.

The step has been taken to make the rail journey safer on the direction of Divisional Superintendent, Shoaib Adil who had recently visited the track from Kundian to Layyah on DS special, said a release issued here.

Divisional Engineer Railways, Abdul Razzaq supervised the re-installation work.

The train was to be given paper clearance on this section due to fallen Telecom polls.