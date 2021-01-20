UrduPoint.com
PR Reserves 12,808 Acres Land For Future Operational Use

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:44 PM

Pakistan Railways has reserved around 12,808 acres land in four provinces for future operational use to make the department into profitable entity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has reserved around 12,808 acres land in four provinces for future operational use to make the department into profitable entity.

The organization has reserved around 4364 acres land in Punjab, 1800 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 900 acres in Sindh and 5744 acres in Balochistan, an official in the Ministry told APP.

Giving overall details of the land, he said Pakistan Railways owns 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which 90,326-acre is in Punjab, 39,428-acre in Sindh, 28,228-acre in Balochistan and 9,708-acre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Pakistan Railways was also going to expedite its efforts to retrieve precious land across the country on the directives of Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati.

In this regard, he said the minister already held meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also plan for meetings with other heads of the provinces.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways has recovered around 383 acres precious land worth over Rs30 billion under its anti-encroachment operation across the country during last two years.

"The encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations," he added.

