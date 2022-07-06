PR restores railway track damaged due to torrential rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) has restored railway up-track affected last night due to heavy rains and the rail traffic on down-track would be operational within a next few hours, the PR official said here on Wednesday.

The official said that passengers of trains delayed due to inclement weather were provided food by PR. At the request of the chairman Railways, the Sindh chief secretary directed the administration and the police to cooperate with the railways department.

He said that commissioners and DPOs had fully cooperated with railways department to restore the railway tracks in various areas.

Chairman Railways is contact with Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and briefing him about the situation from time to time.

Instructions have also been issued to the Inspector General of Police (Railways) to ensure the safety of the passengers.

On behalf of PR, the official also apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to inclement weather and assured them for complete restoration of railway tracks within a few hours as teams are devotedly engaged in clearing all tracks.