PR Restores 'Thal Express' To Facilitate Passengers Of 'Seraiki' Belt

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PR restores 'Thal Express' to facilitate passengers of 'Seraiki' belt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Rawalpindi Division has restored 'Thal Express' which would run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Kundian, Attock, Golra Sharif and other cities to facilitate the passengers of 'Seraiki' belt.

According to Divisional Superintendent (DS), PR Rawalpindi Division Inamullah the passenger train 'Thal Express' with an AC Standard and seven economy class coaches would run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Golra Sharif, Taxila, Hassanabdal, Attock, Jand, Dadu Khel, Kundian, Bakhar, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh and other areas.

PR in collaboration with private company, 'Imran Enterprise' would operate 'Thal Express' which was suspended due to corona.

The DS informed that the cargo facility would also be available in 'Thal Express'.

He said, before Eid ul Fitr, restoration of 'Thal Express' would be a great gift of Pakistan Railways for the passengers.

According to a representative of 'Imran Enterprise' 'Thal Express' which includes economy, AC coaches and also has cargo facility, would reach Multan in 15 hours.

