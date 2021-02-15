PR resumes Musa Pak Express

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) resumed operations of 115 UP/116 Down Musa Pak Express here which travels between Multan-Lahore-Multan.

Divisional Superintendent (DS), Naveed Mubashar along with DTO, Saadat Marwat and MCCI president, Khawaja Salahuddin opened the train at Multan Cantt Railway Station on Monday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, DS Naveed Mubashar said that operations of Musa Pak were halted due to COVID-19.

He informed that trains were being resumed in different phases.

He stated that Musa Pak had the capacity of 782 passengers adding that fare of the train are lesser than different companies buses operating between Multan and Lahore.

The train(115 UP) steamed off from Multan at 4pm and would reach Lahore via Khanewal, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Okara, Pattoki, Kot Lakh pat and at 8:45 pm.

116 down Musa Pak will depart from Lahore at 1230am and will arrive at Multan at 5am via Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal.

The train consists of 8 economy, one each AC business, AC standard and AC parlour.