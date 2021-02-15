UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Resumes Musa Pak Express

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

PR resumes Musa Pak Express

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) resumed operations of 115 UP/116 Down Musa Pak Express here which travels between Multan-Lahore-Multan.

Divisional Superintendent (DS), Naveed Mubashar along with DTO, Saadat Marwat and MCCI president, Khawaja Salahuddin opened the train at Multan Cantt Railway Station on Monday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, DS Naveed Mubashar said that operations of Musa Pak were halted due to COVID-19.

He informed that trains were being resumed in different phases.

He stated that Musa Pak had the capacity of 782 passengers adding that fare of the train are lesser than different companies buses operating between Multan and Lahore.

The train(115 UP) steamed off from Multan at 4pm and would reach Lahore via Khanewal, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Okara, Pattoki, Kot Lakh pat and at 8:45 pm.

116 down Musa Pak will depart from Lahore at 1230am and will arrive at Multan at 5am via Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal.

The train consists of 8 economy, one each AC business, AC standard and AC parlour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Raiwind Business Pakistan Awami Tehreek Sahiwal Okara Khanewal Pattoki From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

10 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

19 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

25 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

30 minutes ago

Thousands take part in first day of Dubai Week in ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.