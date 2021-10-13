UrduPoint.com

PR Retrieve Over 75.551 Acres Commercial Land In Country

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:08 PM

PR retrieve over 75.551 acres commercial land in country

Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 80.763 acres of commercial land worth billions of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country during the last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 80.763 acres of commercial land worth billions of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country during the last three years.

"The encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said the department retrieved 46.654 acres land from Punjab, 7.43 acres from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19.127 acres from Sindh and 2.34 acres from Balochistan.

Giving overall retrieved land in four provinces, he said Pakistan Railways had retrieved around 448.664 acres land from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operations.

The official said out of the total land, 75.551acre was commercial, 285.9 acre was residential and 87.213 acre was the agricultural land of the Pakistan Railways.

He said the government was taking several steps to retrieve encroached land from the land grabbers including detailed survey which was being carried out to identify the encroached land occupied by the individuals and illegal occupants of various government departments.

The official said the campaign was being monitored by the Divisional Superintendents, Headquarters office and Ministry of Railways.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and joint procedure order had been issued for strict implementation of the policy, the official added.

He said First Information Reports (FIRs) were being lodged and cases were registered and sent to Pakistan Railways Judicial Magistrates for expeditious trial.

The issue regarding illegal occupation and possession of Pakistan Railways land by government departments and institutions had also been taken up with the concerned departments, he added.

He said it was an ongoing campaign which would continue till the elimination and regularization of encroachments.

The official said Pakistan Railways owned 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which 90,326-acre from Punjab, 39,428-acre from Sindh, 28,228-acre from Balochistan and 9,708-acre from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

3 minutes ago
 China's power use up 6.8 pct in September

China's power use up 6.8 pct in September

8 seconds ago
 Int'l Rural Women Day to be marked on Oct 15

Int'l Rural Women Day to be marked on Oct 15

9 seconds ago
 Central Bank, ADGM to cooperate on development of ..

Central Bank, ADGM to cooperate on development of UAE FinTech sector

18 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports three new imported COVID-19 case ..

Hong Kong reports three new imported COVID-19 cases

11 seconds ago
 Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Stat ..

Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.