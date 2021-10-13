PR retrieve over 75.551 acres commercial land in country

Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 80.763 acres of commercial land worth billions of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country during the last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 80.763 acres of commercial land worth billions of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country during the last three years.

"The encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said the department retrieved 46.654 acres land from Punjab, 7.43 acres from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19.127 acres from Sindh and 2.34 acres from Balochistan.

Giving overall retrieved land in four provinces, he said Pakistan Railways had retrieved around 448.664 acres land from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operations.

The official said out of the total land, 75.551acre was commercial, 285.9 acre was residential and 87.213 acre was the agricultural land of the Pakistan Railways.

He said the government was taking several steps to retrieve encroached land from the land grabbers including detailed survey which was being carried out to identify the encroached land occupied by the individuals and illegal occupants of various government departments.

The official said the campaign was being monitored by the Divisional Superintendents, Headquarters office and Ministry of Railways.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and joint procedure order had been issued for strict implementation of the policy, the official added.

He said First Information Reports (FIRs) were being lodged and cases were registered and sent to Pakistan Railways Judicial Magistrates for expeditious trial.

The issue regarding illegal occupation and possession of Pakistan Railways land by government departments and institutions had also been taken up with the concerned departments, he added.

He said it was an ongoing campaign which would continue till the elimination and regularization of encroachments.

The official said Pakistan Railways owned 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which 90,326-acre from Punjab, 39,428-acre from Sindh, 28,228-acre from Balochistan and 9,708-acre from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.