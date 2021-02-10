UrduPoint.com
PR Retrieved Grabbed Land Worth Rs 16 Mln From Illegal Occupants

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

PR retrieved grabbed land worth Rs 16 mln from illegal occupants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways retrieved 80 marla land worth Rs 16 millions from land grabbers at Dad Fatiyana Yard Railways Station.

According to a report presented to DS Railways Multan Naveed Mubashar, SP Kousar Abbas and Deputy Director Land Property Sadaf Iqbal maintained that the retrieved land was 80 marla, costing Rs 16 millions.

They stated that the operation against the grabbers was conducted on daily basis. Nobody will be allowed to occupy state land, the officials observed.

More Stories From Pakistan

