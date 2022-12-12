PR retrieves 2.5 acres land from grabbers

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways(PR) Multan Division retrieved land worth Rs. 3.1 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Layyah.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Property Land Haji Muhammad, a team conducted an operation and got 2.

5-acres piece of state land vacated from the land grabbers near Layyah station, official sources said.

The value of the land retrieved has been assessed at around Rs. 3.1 million.

Deputy director property land railways Multan has sent the report to the divisional superintendent railways Multan Hammad Hassan Mirza.

According to DD Property Land, the crackdown targeting elements illegally occupying Railways land would continue unhindered in days to come too.

