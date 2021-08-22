UrduPoint.com

PR Retrieves 442.90 Acres Precious Land In 3 Years

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:50 PM

PR retrieves 442.90 acres precious land in 3 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) has retrieved an area of 442.90 acres of commercial and residential land in its anti-encroachment drive conducted during last three years across the country.

Regular anti-encroachment operations are being carried out at all railway divisions with assistance of Railways Police and District Administrations, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Sunday.

Giving division wise details, he said Pakistan Railways had recovered commercial land 43.172 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 140.343 acres in Punjab, 138.33 acres in Sindh and 7 6.085 acres in Balochistan. He said Pakistan Railways also retrieved 45 acres residential land across the country.

"Pakistan Railways has owned 167,690 acres of land across the country out of which Punjab has 90,326 acres, Sindh 39,428 acres, Balochistan 28,228 acres and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 9,708 acres," he added.



