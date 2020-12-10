PR retrieves commercial land worth Rs 58 mln from land grabbers

The Pakistan Railways teams have retrieved commercial properties of worth Rs 57.9 million from land grabbers at Lahore and Renala Khurd areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways teams have retrieved commercial properties of worth Rs 57.9 million from land grabbers at Lahore and Renala Khurd areas.

According to the PR spokesperson on Thursday, the PR team along with the cooperation of PR police retrieved 7 shops at Cooperative (Coop) Chowk worth Rs 20 million, 5 shops at Mughulpura Dry Port worth Rs 4.

7 million, 5 shops including one green shop at the Railway Road worth Rs 1.2 million here in different raids.

The PR teams also retrieved 161 shops worth Rs 32 million at Renala Khurd in different raids whereas 11 commercial huts had been demolished.

Deputy Divisional Superintendent S Shahid Abbas Malik monitored the operation on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Chaudhry.