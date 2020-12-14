UrduPoint.com
PR Retrieves Land Worth Over Rs 10m From Grabbers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division officials retrieved land worth over Rs ten million from land grabbers after conducting operations in different cities.

Under supervision of Deputy Director Property Land, Sadaf Iqbal and SP, Amjad Manzoor, a team conducted operation in Bakhhar, Liaqatpur, Jhang and Vehari and got eight Kanal piece of state land vacated from the land grabbers, official sources said.

The value of the land retrieved has been assessed at around over Rs ten million. Deputy director property land railways Multan has sent the report to divisional superintendent railways Multan Naveed Mubashir. According to SP Railways Amjad Manzoor, crackdown targeting elements illegally occupying Railways land would continue unhindered.

