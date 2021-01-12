PR retrieves land worth over Rs 30 mln

Pakistan Railways(PR) Multan division retrieved land worth over Rs 30 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Shorkot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways(PR) Multan division retrieved land worth over Rs 30 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Shorkot.

Under supervision of Deputy Director Property Land, Sadaf Iqbal, Assistant Engineer Khanewal, IOW Jhang, PWI Shorkot, a team conducted operation and got three acre piece of state land vacated from the land grabbers in Shorkot cantt Yard, official sources said.

The value of the land retrieved has been assessed at around over Rs 30 million. Deputy director property land railways Multan has sent the report to divisional superintendent railways Multan Naveed Mubashir.

According to DD Property Land, crackdown targeting elements illegally occupying Railways land would continue unhindered in days to come too.