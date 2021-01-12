UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Retrieves Land Worth Over Rs 30 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:18 PM

PR retrieves land worth over Rs 30 mln

Pakistan Railways(PR) Multan division retrieved land worth over Rs 30 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Shorkot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways(PR) Multan division retrieved land worth over Rs 30 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Shorkot.

Under supervision of Deputy Director Property Land, Sadaf Iqbal, Assistant Engineer Khanewal, IOW Jhang, PWI Shorkot, a team conducted operation and got three acre piece of state land vacated from the land grabbers in Shorkot cantt Yard, official sources said.

The value of the land retrieved has been assessed at around over Rs 30 million. Deputy director property land railways Multan has sent the report to divisional superintendent railways Multan Naveed Mubashir.

According to DD Property Land, crackdown targeting elements illegally occupying Railways land would continue unhindered in days to come too.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Jhang Khanewal From Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation in Malaysia

5 minutes ago

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

20 minutes ago

Moskalkova Asks Cape Verde to Transfer Russian Sai ..

5 seconds ago

Antonov Says Chances Still Exist to Reach Understa ..

6 seconds ago

French Police Arrest 7 Suspects After French Teach ..

8 seconds ago

Third Member of US Congress Tests Positive for COV ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.