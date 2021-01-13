UrduPoint.com
PR Retrieves Land Worth Over Rs 30m

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

PR retrieves land worth over Rs 30m

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division officials retrieved land worth over Rs 30.4 million from land grabbers after conducting operations in Shorkot and Mailsi.

Under supervision of Deputy Director Property Land, Sadaf Iqbal police, Assistant Engineer Khanewal, IOW Jhang, PWI Shorkot and Mailsi, two teams conducted operation and got three acre, two Kanal and ten marla piece of state land vacated from the land grabbers in Shorkot and Mailsi Yard areas.

, official sources said. The value of the land retrieved has been assessed at around over Rs 30 million from Shorkot and over Rs four million from Mailsi. Deputy director property land railways Multan has sent the report to divisional superintendent railways Multan Naveed Mubashir.

According to SP Railways Police, Amjad Manzoor, crackdown targeting elements illegally occupying Railways land would continue unabated in days to come too.

