PR retrieves land worth Rs 9 mln from land grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways (PR) on retrieved land worth Rs 9 millions from land mafia including residential land between Kot Sultan and Jamun Shah Railway Stations and commercial land in Pakpattan.

PR Multan division sources said that 30 marla residential land was retrieved between Kot Sultan and Jamun Shah Railway Station while three kanal from Pakpattan railway yard in an operation conducted by teams.

They informed that on the direction, the team under the leadership of Assistant Engineer, IOW and Railway Police had retrieved 3 kanals of commercial land and 30 marla of residential land from railway land worth Rs 9 million.

The operation was carried on the directives of DS Railway, Mehmood Rehman Lakho, they said.

APP/mjk