Open Menu

PR Retrieves Land Worth Rs 9 Mln From Land Grabbers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 07:13 PM

PR retrieves land worth Rs 9 mln from land grabbers

Pakistan Railways (PR) on retrieved land worth Rs 9 millions from land mafia including residential land between Kot Sultan and Jamun Shah Railway Stations and commercial land in Pakpattan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways (PR) on retrieved land worth Rs 9 millions from land mafia including residential land between Kot Sultan and Jamun Shah Railway Stations and commercial land in Pakpattan.

PR Multan division sources said that 30 marla residential land was retrieved between Kot Sultan and Jamun Shah Railway Station while three kanal from Pakpattan railway yard in an operation conducted by teams.

They informed that on the direction, the team under the leadership of Assistant Engineer, IOW and Railway Police had retrieved 3 kanals of commercial land and 30 marla of residential land from railway land worth Rs 9 million.

The operation was carried on the directives of DS Railway, Mehmood Rehman Lakho, they said.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police Pakpattan From Million

Recent Stories

OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasef ..

OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; hold Israel accou ..

8 seconds ago
 Religious leaders unite in urgent appeal for peace ..

Religious leaders unite in urgent appeal for peace in Gaza

20 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 3.8m from 147 defaulters on ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 3.8m from 147 defaulters on 61st day of recovery campaign

20 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur greets Hindu community on Diwali cele ..

Mayor Sukkur greets Hindu community on Diwali celebrations

20 minutes ago
 Privatization Minister holds meeting with managem ..

Privatization Minister holds meeting with management of HBFC

20 minutes ago
 Tribal police need to improve capacity, informatio ..

Tribal police need to improve capacity, information gathering system: Commission ..

20 minutes ago
Emirates, flydubai lay big orders at Dubai Airshow

Emirates, flydubai lay big orders at Dubai Airshow

20 minutes ago
 AC visited Dara bazaar

AC visited Dara bazaar

20 minutes ago
 Fine of more than Rs 1 mln collected for overprici ..

Fine of more than Rs 1 mln collected for overpricing, hoarding in 12 days

20 minutes ago
 Roadmap being prepared to boost agricultural expor ..

Roadmap being prepared to boost agricultural exports: Caretaker Punjab Minister ..

20 minutes ago
 WASA to conduct survey of marriage halls, marquees

WASA to conduct survey of marriage halls, marquees

32 minutes ago
 Police recovered abducted student

Police recovered abducted student

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan