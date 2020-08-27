PR Rwp Division observes safety week to ensure protection of staff, citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR), Rawalpindi Division is observing a safety week to ensure protection of staff and the citizens.

According to Divisional Commercial Officer, PR Rawalpindi Division on the directives of Divisional Superintendent, Syed Munawar Shah, is observing the safety week.

He informed, the DS had directed all the divisional officers to take all possible steps to ensure safety of PR staff and the citizens.

He further said, a safety seminar was also organized here which was attended by divisional officers, assistance officers, incharges, station superintendents and station masters. Deputy DS was also present on the occasion.

Deputy DS directed the officers concerned to develop safety culture amongst the staff and they should also be educated about safety measures.

The officers had been instructed to ensure safety measures at unmanned level crossings besides leveling of road surface at level crossings so that the accidents could be avoided, he added.

The speakers addressing participants of the seminar said that the citizens could save their own lives and others by abiding the instructions and the rules.

PR Rwp Division has launched a public awareness campaign and banners inscribed with safety slogans were being placed at prominent places besides Electronic, Print and Social media campaign for public awareness.

The officers had also been directed to lodge FIRs against the trespassers to stop this practice. Special safety meetings were also being held all over the division to promote safety culture, he informed.

To a question he said that Train Approaching Warning System (TAWS) would be installed near level railway crossings here in Rawalpindi Division which would help prevent accidents at the railway lines.

He informed that 13 unmanned railway crossings at the mainline had been upgraded and converted into manned railway crossings.

PR had written letters to the administrations of different housing societies located near unmanned railway crossings for up-gradation of unmanned railway crossings, he added.

Unmanned railway crossings within two KM limits of manned level railway crossings would be eliminated with the help of the district administration, he said adding, in case of accidents at the railway line, cases would be lodged against the drivers of vehicles, motorcycles and carts for violating the rules and using railway lines for crossing illegally.

He further said, in order to prevent accidents at level railway crossings, Rawalpindi division Pakistan Railways (PR) had devised a strategy under which the staff deployed at level railway crossings of the mainline and branch lines were being imparted special training to improve their efficiency and performance.

He said, PR Rawalpindi Division was taking all possible steps for safety of the trains and prevent accidents particularly at unmanned railway crossings.

Special caution boards had been displayed at both sides of all the level railway crossings for information of general public.

With the cooperation of the provincial government, 13 level railway crossings of the mainline in the division had been upgraded and converted into manned level railway crossings.

A video message had been prepared by Rawalpindi division under public awareness campaign particularly for the residents of the areas located near unmanned railway crossings, he informed.

The message was being spread through electronic, print and social media, he added.