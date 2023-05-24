PR seals 4 stalls over non-payment of installments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) administration has sealed four vending stalls situated at the Lahore Railway Station on failure of depositing their installment in time.

According to the PR Lahore Division spokesperson on Wednesday, on the direction of PR Lahore Division Superintendent M Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar and Divisional Commercial Officer Rubab Malik, several other stall owners have been warned for not maintaining cleanliness.

The administration has also directed the station manager to ensure timely payment of the installment of the stalls.