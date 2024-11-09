Open Menu

PR Sets Up Information Desk At Quetta Railway Station After Bomb Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PR sets up information desk at Quetta railway station after bomb blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has established an information desk at Quetta Railway Station following a tragic bomb blast on Saturday morning, which resulted in at least 20 fatalities and injured more than 35 people.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways (PR) confirmed that medical and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the station to assist affected passengers and provide urgent care.

Citizens seeking information can contact the helpline numbers 117 and 0819201214 for assistance and updates.

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer(CEO),Aamir Baloch expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families of the victims.

He emphasized the commitment of Pakistan Railways to support those impacted by the incident.

The blast also injured two railway police personnel,including head constables Ghulam Rasool Jamali and Bhoral Khan,who were promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It was pertinent to mention here that the blast occurred just before the departure of Peshawar bound Jaffar Express train at Quetta Railway Station on early Saturday morning.

