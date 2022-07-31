UrduPoint.com

PR Sets Up Relief/support Camps For Flood-affected Brothers Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has set up several Balochistan support camps to help the Baloch brothers affected by the current flood.

According to the PR sources on Sunday, the camps have been established at Lahore, Qila Sheikhupura, Sangla Hill, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Raiwind, Pattoki, Okara, Kasur and Hafizabad railway stations on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Lahore M Hanif Gull.

The DS has urged the charitable citizens to donate with open heart for the Baloch brothers who are in trouble.

The Railways would help the Baloch families, who were badly affected by flood, through the donations and other relief goods, donated by the citizens.

