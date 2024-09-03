PR Signs Agreements With Chinese, Pakistani Companies For Laying Optical Fiber Cables
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has entered into strategic agreements with two companies, one Chinese and one Pakistani, for the laying of optical fiber cables along key railway routes. These partnerships are part of Pakistan Railways' ongoing efforts to diversify and enhance its revenue streams.
According to the PR spokesperson on Tuesday, under the agreement with the Chinese company, optical fiber cables will be laid along the Main Line-1 (ML-1) route, stretching from Kemari to Peshawar Cantt. An advance payment of Rs 256 million has already been made to Pakistan Railways for this project. The second agreement authorizes a Pakistani company to lay cables along the route from Kemari to Lodhran, with the company making an advance payment of Rs 135 million.
Both agreements are set for a duration of three years, with the possibility of extension depending on future circumstances.
The agreements were signed by Pakistan Railways' Chief Executive Officer, Amir Ali Baloch.
During the signing ceremony, Baloch emphasized that these collaborations represent a significant step towards boosting the organization's revenue. "Pakistan Railways is exploring various avenues to increase its revenue, and the signing of these agreements is a major milestone in that effort. The involvement of both national and international companies is a positive development that we believe will pave the way for more beneficial ventures in the future," Baloch stated.
He further highlighted ongoing efforts in the Quetta Division, where teams have been tasked with restoring Balochistan's rail connection to the rest of the country within two weeks. He assured that if the security situation permits, train services will be resumed immediately. Additionally, he addressed the recent disruptions in train schedules caused by heavy rains, expressing optimism that regular services will be restored by the end of the month.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO chief holds meeting on net metering14 seconds ago
-
Corps Commanders’ Conference underscores critical need to safeguard national cyber space through s ..10 minutes ago
-
Police arrests fugitive wanted for 13 years30 minutes ago
-
River Indus still experiencing low, medium flood: FFC30 minutes ago
-
2 police officials suspended over misbehaving with lawyer, citizen40 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 60 mm rain40 minutes ago
-
28th Safar procession concludes peacefully40 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 2.049m from 106 defaulters in 24 hours40 minutes ago
-
PAL bids farewell to retired colleagues50 minutes ago
-
Shafay Hussain attends PIEDMC board meeting50 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for celebrating defence day50 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to combat crimes50 minutes ago