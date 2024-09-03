Open Menu

PR Signs Agreements With Chinese, Pakistani Companies For Laying Optical Fiber Cables

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has entered into strategic agreements with two companies, one Chinese and one Pakistani, for the laying of optical fiber cables along key railway routes. These partnerships are part of Pakistan Railways' ongoing efforts to diversify and enhance its revenue streams.

According to the PR spokesperson on Tuesday, under the agreement with the Chinese company, optical fiber cables will be laid along the Main Line-1 (ML-1) route, stretching from Kemari to Peshawar Cantt. An advance payment of Rs 256 million has already been made to Pakistan Railways for this project. The second agreement authorizes a Pakistani company to lay cables along the route from Kemari to Lodhran, with the company making an advance payment of Rs 135 million.

Both agreements are set for a duration of three years, with the possibility of extension depending on future circumstances.

The agreements were signed by Pakistan Railways' Chief Executive Officer, Amir Ali Baloch.

During the signing ceremony, Baloch emphasized that these collaborations represent a significant step towards boosting the organization's revenue. "Pakistan Railways is exploring various avenues to increase its revenue, and the signing of these agreements is a major milestone in that effort. The involvement of both national and international companies is a positive development that we believe will pave the way for more beneficial ventures in the future," Baloch stated.

He further highlighted ongoing efforts in the Quetta Division, where teams have been tasked with restoring Balochistan's rail connection to the rest of the country within two weeks. He assured that if the security situation permits, train services will be resumed immediately. Additionally, he addressed the recent disruptions in train schedules caused by heavy rains, expressing optimism that regular services will be restored by the end of the month.

More Stories From Pakistan