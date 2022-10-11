PR staff to remain alert amid more train operations: DS

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Superintendent Hammad Hasan Mirza said that staffers would have to be alert to ensure safe train operations as it had been decided to start more trains.

Addressing a monthly meeting of officials here, he stated that the staff should ensure vigilance from track inspection to the facilities provided in the trains.

The department could be made more service-oriented by winning the trust of the passengers, Mirza said adding that all officers should work harder and convey the problems faced by them.

He ordered to continue crackdown for railway land retrieval. The DS Officers asked questions about the problems faced by their departments and issued necessary instructions.