UrduPoint.com

PR Starts Free Transportation Of Relief Goods To Flood-affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PR starts free transportation of relief goods to flood-affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Tuesday set up relief camps at different stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and started free transportation of relief items donated by charity organisations to the flood-affected areas.

On the directives of Federal Minister, Pakistan Railways, Khwaja Saad Rafique, the Divisional Superintendent, Nasir Hussain Khalili along with his team has established relief camps in Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar City, Nowshera, Jehangira, Kohat, Attock City, Jhand Mianwali, and Kundian stations.

The teams were directed to stay in touch with the district administration of Peshawar and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while scouts were also included to help the PR administration in relief efforts.

The Railway employees from grade 17 to 22 would donate their one-day salary in the flood relief fund.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Kohat Kundian Nasir Nowshera Mianwali Attock From

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

6 minutes ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperati ..

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea

22 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting ..

UVAS arranged Free Consultancy on Patent Drafting for its Faculty in collaborati ..

25 minutes ago
 realme 828 Fan Fest is Back with a Bang for Fans W ..

Realme 828 Fan Fest is Back with a Bang for Fans Who Keep it Real!

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.