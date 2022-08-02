PR starts free transportation of relief goods to flood-affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Tuesday set up relief camps at different stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and started free transportation of relief items donated by charity organisations to the flood-affected areas.

On the directives of Federal Minister, Pakistan Railways, Khwaja Saad Rafique, the Divisional Superintendent, Nasir Hussain Khalili along with his team has established relief camps in Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar City, Nowshera, Jehangira, Kohat, Attock City, Jhand Mianwali, and Kundian stations.

The teams were directed to stay in touch with the district administration of Peshawar and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while scouts were also included to help the PR administration in relief efforts.

The Railway employees from grade 17 to 22 would donate their one-day salary in the flood relief fund.