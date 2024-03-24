Open Menu

PR STE Injured After Felling From Train

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PR STE injured after felling from train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Railways STE sustained injuries after felling down from running train near Liaquatpur station.

According to PR PRO, STE Abid Shahzad was on duty and suddenly fell down from Multan bounded 25-up Zakariya express coming from Karachi and injured near Liaqatpur station.

The injured employee was immediately brought to Bahawalpur Victoria hospital for medical treatment.

DMO Railway Multan Dr Abdul Sami, Deputy DS, DTO and other officials reached at Victoria hospital.

