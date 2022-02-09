UrduPoint.com

PR Studies Completed For Future Connectivity With Afghanistan, Iran, Russian States: NA Body Told

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday informed the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Railways that his ministry had completed its studies for international railway tracks for future connectivity with Afghanistan, Iran, and Central Asian states

He along with the officials was briefing the committee, which met here with Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Mueen Wattoo in the chair, on the ministry's one year performance.

It was told that the Railways' earnings had increased in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20. The ministry had planned to surrender its sanctioned posts for saving the funds. Moreover, it had saved a lot of money by arranging installation of electricity meters for its employees to make them direct customers of the Water and Power Development Authority, it was added.

The committee was further informed that the Railways would soon open the Dargai track soon. The Railways Tourism Department had rehabilitated the Attock Safari train, which was generating revenue.

E-procurement policy and E-tendering were introduced in Railways just to save money.

It was told that Karachi Circular and Container Terminal at Pepri were under consideration.

The committee was also briefed about the PSDP funds allocation for the year 2022-23 for the Railways Ministry in the presence of officials of Finance and Planning divisions.

The committee members observed that both the divisions should have focused on the new and ongoing projects of Railways Ministry, and ensure the timely release of the grants for the execution of projects approved by it.

Besides the Railways Minister, the meeting was attended by MNAs Bahsir Khan, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Tahir Iqbal, Aftab Jehangir,�Nusrat Wahid, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ali Pervaiz,�Muhammad Khan Daha,�Nauman islam Shaikh and�Ramesh Lal.

�MNA Amjad Ali Khan joined the meeting through video link.

