PR Suspends Quetta-Taftan Train Service: Minister For Railways Sheikh Rahsid Ahmed

Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:42 PM

PR suspends Quetta-Taftan train service: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rahsid Ahmed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rahsid Ahmed Wednesday said that Pakistan Railways has suspended Quetta-Taftan train service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rahsid Ahmed Wednesday said that Pakistan Railways has suspended Quetta-Taftan train service.

In a statement, he said the four trains running between Quetta and Taftan has been closed as the Taftan Quetta border traffic would remain closed till further orders.

He asked the passengers to get back their luggage and other material.

More Stories From Pakistan

