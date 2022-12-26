PR takes action against illegally constructed filling pump, CNG station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways on Monday took action against illegally constructed filling station and CNG station on its land at Tehkal area of Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here, the action has been taken in pursuance of the directives of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Peshawar, Nasir Khalili.

Deputy Director Property and Land, Ahmad Jehanzeb along with his team including IOW Peshawar, Muhammad Ali, PWI, Taqiuddin, Inspector Land, Majid Khan and Cantt SHO, Jamal Nasir took part in raid over the site.

The illegal construction has been made by Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) while the Railway authorities contacted for several times both the PDA and owner of the pump for vacation of land, but to no avail, adds the press release.

However today, the Railway team visited the site removed encroachments.